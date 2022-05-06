Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.21% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $148,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,651,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $651,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.01. 51,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,026. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

