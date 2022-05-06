BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 120.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $159.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.68. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $4,272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000.

A number of analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

