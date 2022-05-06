Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.86 million.Belden also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. 3,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,828. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Belden by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Belden by 991.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Belden by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

