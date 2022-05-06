BENQI (QI) Reaches Market Cap of $9.14 Million

BENQI (QI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $9.14 million and $11.21 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00213582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00483037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039392 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,663.75 or 1.97074809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

