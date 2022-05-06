Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BHIL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $530,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $6,985,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

