Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23.
Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Berry Global Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
