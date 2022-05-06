Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Berry Global Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

