Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 374,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,873. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Berry by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Berry by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

