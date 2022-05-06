Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Berry stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.99. 374,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,873. The stock has a market cap of $887.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

BRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Berry by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Berry by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

