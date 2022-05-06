Beth Ann Costello Sells 47,214 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 69,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,833. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

