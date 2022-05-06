BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Buys $39,810.00 in Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $303,232.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 6,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BGSF by 20.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 86,267 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

