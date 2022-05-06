Bifrost (BFC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Bifrost has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,968.68 or 1.00020748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

