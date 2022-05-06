Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $13.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.93. The stock had a trading volume of 267,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,541. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.25 and a 200-day moving average of $441.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

