Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at KeyCorp

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $501.29.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH stock traded down $10.71 on Thursday, hitting $375.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.54. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.