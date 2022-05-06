Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIOC. TheStreet cut shares of Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 177,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biocept by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.