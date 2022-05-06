Bismuth One Day Volume Reaches $5,072.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.54 million and $5,072.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008599 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.