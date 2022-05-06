Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0435 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $800,573.28 and approximately $340.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

