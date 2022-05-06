Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $72.92 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $186.59 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $72.92 or 0.00201959 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,104.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00761243 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,051,808 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

