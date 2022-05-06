BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

BitSend (BSD) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $32,405.93 and $13.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00240249 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00471429 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,171,970 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

