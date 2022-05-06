Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

BKH stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 461,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,853. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

