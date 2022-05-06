Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,197. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.