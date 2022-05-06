Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,197. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.
Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Knight (BKI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.