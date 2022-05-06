BlackHat (BLKC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $120,362.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00222633 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,209.42 or 1.98619634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars.

