BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of HYT opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
