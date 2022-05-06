BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HYT opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

