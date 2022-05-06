BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DSU opened at $10.04 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

