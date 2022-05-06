BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $14.46.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
