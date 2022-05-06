BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:FRA Get Rating ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

