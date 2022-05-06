BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

MHN stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

