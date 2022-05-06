BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
MVF opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $9.90.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
