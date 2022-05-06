BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

MVF opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $814,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

