BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

TCPC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 130,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,155 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

