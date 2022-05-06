BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRWM traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 693 ($8.66). The stock had a trading volume of 692,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,210. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 804.98 ($10.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 739.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 649.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

