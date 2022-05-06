BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue GBX 5.50 Dividend

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BRWM traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 693 ($8.66). The stock had a trading volume of 692,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,210. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 492 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 804.98 ($10.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 739.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 649.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.