Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BE stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. 240,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,617. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.38. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,217,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after buying an additional 73,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after buying an additional 77,018 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

