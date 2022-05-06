Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$2.04 EPS.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 8,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $835.15 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 983.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blucora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

