Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$2.04 EPS.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. 2,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.90 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

BCOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,682,000 after buying an additional 208,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blucora by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 89,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blucora by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

