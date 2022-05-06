Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.71. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 62,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

