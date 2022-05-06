BMO Capital Markets Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.32.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at C$67.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$30.64 and a 52 week high of C$69.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.97.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.