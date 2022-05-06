BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$22.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AETUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 63,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.