BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.73.

TOY traded up C$1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching C$48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.18. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$37.88 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

