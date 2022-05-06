BMO Capital Markets Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.07.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.60. 192,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$18.32 and a 52-week high of C$24.15.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

