BMO Capital Markets Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.79.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.96. 480,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,299. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$24.14 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.48.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

