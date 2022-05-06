BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 248,670 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Realty Income worth $42,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 48,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

