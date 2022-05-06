BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $73,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.11. 5,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,416. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

