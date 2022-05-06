BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $47.26 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $47,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $709.57. 4,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $729.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.73. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

