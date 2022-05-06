Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches Market Cap of $825,220.79

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $825,220.79 and approximately $425.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,929.91 or 1.00003583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

