Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Buy”

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

