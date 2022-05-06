Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNG. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,785.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,171.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,181.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,322.58. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

