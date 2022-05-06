BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. 87,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 416,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

