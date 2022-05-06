BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.95 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in BorgWarner by 29.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 80.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 32.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BorgWarner by 14.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

