Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.23 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $49.92 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

