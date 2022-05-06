Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $131.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

BXP stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.12. 957,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,365. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

