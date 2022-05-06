BP (LON:BP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.68) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

LON:BP opened at GBX 418.90 ($5.23) on Tuesday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24). The stock has a market cap of £81.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($464.02). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($385.71). Insiders have purchased 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

