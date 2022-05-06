bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.92

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

BPOSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ING Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.74) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.50 ($8.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

bpost NV/SA ( OTCMKTS:BPOSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bpost NV/SA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

