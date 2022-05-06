Bread Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $518,317.00 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 6th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $518,317.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00029603 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

